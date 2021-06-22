An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, on Tuesday, remanded 25-year-old Nathaniel Oladiran at the correctional facility for alleged murder of a middle aged woman.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Olaide Amzat, who did not take the defendant’s plea for lack of jurisdiction, ordered his remand at Abolongo Correctional Facility in Oyo Town.

Amzat remanded the defendant pending the outcome of the case file at the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for advice.

He then adjourned the matter till Aug. 5, for mention.

Newsmen report that the defendant is facing a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, murder and attempted murder.





Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Opeyemi Olagunju, told the court that Oladiran and others at large allegedly conspired to commit the offence.

“On May 26, at about 7.00 p.m., Oladiran allegedly caused the death of one Adijat Asifa, 50 and one Wale (surname unknown) by beating both to death unlawfully.

“The defendant was also alleged to have unlawfully attempted to kill one five-year-old Israel Saidi by cutting both sides of his mouth with a Cutlass’’ Olagunju said.

He said that the offence was committed at Antorin Village, via Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

According to him, the offence contravened Section 316 and punishable under sections 319 and 320 of the Criminal Code of Oyo State 2000.