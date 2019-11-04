<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 22-year-old factory worker, Johnson Alazi, was on Monday remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre by an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl (names withheld).

Chief Magistrate, Mrs G.O. Anifowoshe said that Alazi will remain the custody of the correctional centre pending legal advice by the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The defendant, who is resident at No. 8, Okosu Street, Okokomaiko, Lagos, was arraigned on a lone count of rape before the court.

Prosecuting woman Sgt. Felicia Okwori, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on October 9 at Glorious Life Evangelical Church, Okokomaiko, Lagos.

Okwori alleged that Alazi lured the survivor to the back of the church at 2:00 a.m., raped her and she started bleeding.

She said the survivor was rushed to the hospital by some members of the church who heard her distress cry.

She said the girl’s mother reported the case at the police station and the defendant was arrested.

Chief Magistrate Anifowoshe, did not take the plea of the defendant.

She ordered that he be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre pending DPP’s advice.

Anifowoshe ordered the police to duplicate the case file and forward a copy to the Lagos DPP for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until December 5.