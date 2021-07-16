Court remands man for ‘defiling’ 13-year-old girl

A Magistrates’ Court in Ikeja, Lagos, on Friday ordered that a 30-year-old man, Chukwudi Anyanwu, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl.

The police charged Anyanwu with one count of defilement.

Magistrate O.A Ajibade, who did not take the plea of Anyanwu, ordered that he should be remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Service centre in Kirikiri, Lagos, pending legal advice.

Ajibade ordered the police to send the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Aug.9.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, DSP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that Anyanwu who lives at Thomas Animashawun street, Lagos, committed the offence between Jan. and May.

Ajayi said that the case was reported at the Police Station, Lagos by the victim.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of Section 137 the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.