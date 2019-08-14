<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Wednesday, ordered that a 36-year-old man, who allegedly defiled an eleven-year-old girl, be remanded in prison, pending legal advice.

Chief Magistrate Olufunke Sule-Amzat, who did not take the plea of the defendant, David Okotie, ordered his remand in Kirikiri Prison.

Sule-Amzat ordered the police to send the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice; and adjourned the case until Oct. 31.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendant, who lives off Highway Patrol Barrack, Ikeja, Lagos, committed the offence on Jan. 15.

Emuerhi alleged that the case was reported by the girl’s mother at the Gender Section, Ikeja Police Command.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.