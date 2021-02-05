



A Federal High Court sitting in Kano, on Friday ordered that a 44-year-old man, Mohammed Usman, who allegedly trafficked 12 girls to Libya, be remanded in a correctional centre.

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), charged Usman, who resides in Walambe Quarters of Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano, with 12-counts bordering on trafficking in persons.

Delivering a ruling, Justice Obiora Egwuatu, adjourned the matter until Feb.15, for hearing.





Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Abdullahi Babale, told the court that the defendant on Dec.10, 2020 with the intention to obtain financial benefit, “procured the illegal entry of 12 female victims aged 17 to 28 years from Oyo State to Libya enroute Kano and Katsina.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 26(1) of the Trafficking in Persons(Prohibition) Act 2015.

The defendant, however pleaded not guilty to the charge.