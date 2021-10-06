Court remands man over ‘armed robbery’

An Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court, on Wednesday, ordered that a 28-year-old man, Aderin Adedeji, be remanded at the correctional centre in Ado-Ekiti over alleged armed robbery.

The defendant, whose address was not given, is being tried for armed robbery.

The prosecutor, Insp Bamigbade Olumide, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 29 at Osekita Hostel in Iworoko-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendant separately robbed Ayomide Ogundipe and Adewumi Manam, who were students.

Olumide told the court that, at the time of the robbery, the defendant was said to have been armed with offensive weapons such as a broken bottle, iron chisel and screwdriver.

He added that the defendant broke into the victims’ hostel and carted away their belongings such as phones and laptop.

He said the shout for help by the victims attracted other students who chased and arrested him.

According to him, the offence contravened Section 1 (2) and (a) (b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision) Act Cap 398 Laws of Federation of Nigeria, 1990.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant at the correctional centre, pending legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The Magistrate, Olubunmi Bamidele, ordered the remand of the defendant in the correctional centre, pending the issuance of legal advice.

She adjourned the case until Nov. 10 for mention.