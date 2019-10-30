<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Gombe Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Wednesday, remanded a 40-year-old man, Muhammad Hamisu, in a correctional custody over alleged armed robbery.

The Chief Magistrate, Babayo Usamatu, gave the remand order and adjourned the case till Nov. 28 for further mention, when the defendant pleaded guilty to the charge.

The Court Clerk, Mr Ibrahim Aliyu, read the First Information Report (FIR), telling the court that Hamisu of Hore-Gere village, Yamaltu/Deba council area of Gombe state committed the offence on Sept. 7, at about 15:00 hours.

He said that the defendant armed himself with a cutlass and hired a commercial motorcyclist, one Kawuwa Mijinyawa of Kembu village in Akko Local Government area of the state, to Billiri council area.

“ On reaching the outskirt of Billiri Local Government area, you attacked and robbed the complainant of his Bajaj motorcycle, with registration number SD201UM, valued at N180,000″, he said.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Bako Shekari, said investigation had begun and asked for a date to enable him conclude the investigation.