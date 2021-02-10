



An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered the remand of a 30-year-old man, Azeez Odusina, for allegedly robbing Ifako International School, Iju, Agege, Lagos State and its teachers’ of their valuables.

The court also refused to take the plea of the defendant following the motion by the prosecutor, Insp. Emmanuel Ajayi, that the matter should be referred to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPPs) for legal advice.

The magistrate, Mrs A.S. Odusanya, ordered Odusina’s remand at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre and directed the prosecutor to duplicate the defendant’s case file and send to the DPP for advice.

Odusanya then adjourned the case until March 9 for mention.

The defendant, whose address and occupation were unknown, is facing a three-count charge bordering on burglary, armed robbery and attempted rape.

Earlier, Ajayi had told the court that the defendant and others still at large committed the offences on Nov. 22, 2020 between the hours of 2:00 p.m., and 4:00 p.m., at Ifako International School, Iju, Agege, Lagos State.





Ajayi said that the defendant burgled the school and carted away some of the school’s property and the teachers’ valuables.

“The defendant and his accomplices invaded the school with guns and other dangerous weapons and tied the four security guards on duty with ropes.

“They stole: two HP laptops, LG 16 inches plasma television, CCTV camera and its accessories, telecommunication devices, LG multimedia projector and LG mobile phones valued yet unknown belonging to the school.

“They also robbed seven teachers of their phones, jewellery and cash,” he said.

The prosecutor said that the defendant also broke into the girls’ hostel with an intent to commit felony by attempting to sexually assault the girls.

He said in the process of perfecting the crime, the police arrested the defendant while others escaped.

Ajayi said that the offences violated Sections 262, 297 and 309 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Newsmen report that Section 262 attracts 14 years for attempted rape while Section 297 prescribes 21 years for robbery.