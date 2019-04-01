<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

An Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Monday ordered that Abiodun Ibraheem should be kept behind bars for allegedly raping a married woman.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.R. Williams-Isichie, however, adjourned until May 2 for an advice from the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions.

Ibraheem, 35, is standing trial on a three-count charge of forceful sexual intercourse, conspiracy and abduction.

The plea of the defendant was not taken by the court.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Maria Dauda, told the court that the defendant and others now at large conspired and committed the offence on March 25 at No. 77, Bola St. in Ebute Meta.

She said that the defendant forcefully had sexual intercourse with the woman (name withheld) in her matrimonial home and also proceeded to abduct her and her son.

The offence, she said, violated the provision of Sections 260, 268 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.