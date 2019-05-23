<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered that a man, Abdullahi Ali, accused of allegedly murdering his mistress’s husband, be remanded in prison, pending legal advice from the Office of the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Magistrate Malik Mogaji, who did not take the plea of Ali, ordered that he remanded in Oke-kura Prison, Ilorin.

He adjourned the case until June 17 for further mention.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Adebayo Thomas, told the court that Ali was arrested on April 26, following information received that he tress-passed into the victim, Salleh Zakariyau’s house and stabbed him to death.

Thomas said that Ali, conspired with one Umaru, who is at large and killed the deceased.

He said that the killing, followed a warning the deceased gave Ali to stay away from his wife.

He said the incident happened in Bawagana Camp via Baruteen Local Government Area of Kwara.

He said the alleged offence contravened the provisions of Sections 97 and 221 of Penal Code Law.