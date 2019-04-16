<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Ikorodu Magistrate Court in Lagos State, on Tuesday ordered that an unemployed man, Abayomi Adebayo, who allegedly defiled a six-year-old girl be remanded in prison.

The police charged Adebayo, 42, whose address was not provided, with indecent assault.

Chief Magistrate F.A. Azeez, did not take the plea of the defendant.

Azeez, ordered the police to duplicate the case file and send it to the office of the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until June 6, for mention.

The Prosecutor, Sgt John Iberedem, told the court that the accused committed the offence on April 4, at No.26 Adekunle Ojo str, Ori-Okuta Agric area in Ikorodu.

Iberedem alleged that the accused unlawfully had canal knowledge of the minor.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provision of Section 137 of criminal law of Lagos State, 2015 as amended.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defendant is liable to life imprisonment if found guilty of the offence.