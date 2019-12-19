<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Ogudu Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered the remand of a 31-year-old man, David Opone, at the Ikoyi Correctional Service for alleged defilement of a 14-year-old girl.

The magistrate, Mrs Ejiro Kubeinje, did not take the plea of Opone.

She also ordered that the defendant’s case file should be sent to the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPPs) for legal advice.

Kubeinje then adjourned the case until Jan. 29, 2020 for mention.

The defendant, whose house address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of rape and abduction.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Lucky Ihiehie, had told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Nov. 30 at Lawal Street, Ajegunle, Ikorodu Road, Lagos

Ihiehie said that the defendant abducted his victim from her parents’ house.

He said that the defendant also had carnal knowledge of the girl repeatedly during her abduction, only to release her after three days.

“The case was reported to the police and the defendant was arrested,” the prosecutor said.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 137 and 141 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.