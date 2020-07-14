



A Grade I Area Court, Kubwa, on Tuesday ordered that a 30-year-old man, Ifeanyi Ekene, who allegedly battered a policeman while discharging his duty, be remanded in a correctional facility.

The police charged the defendant with criminal force and assault to deter public servant while performing his lawful duty, causing grievous hurt and resistance to arrest.

The Judge, Mr Muhammad Adamu, adjourned the case until Aug. 17 for hearing.

Adamu added that the defendant’s bail will be considered before the said date after the defence counsel, Moses Ugwummadu, makes a formal bail application.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Babajide Olanipekun, told the court that a distress call was received at the Kubwa police station from one Comfort Alegkeuno of Cheval Plaza, Kubwa on July 9.





Olanipekun alleged that a team of police men led by Insp. Stephen Sunday, attached to surveillance patrol team, Kubwa, went to the scene and the defendant attacked the Inspector without provocation.

He further said the defendant, pushed the Inspector whom he knew was a public servant, dragged him on the ground and inflicted injuries on him as a result.

The prosecution counsel added that the defendant’s action was in a bid to resist arrest and deter the policemen from discharging their duty.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 267, 247 and 173 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

The defence counsel however made a bail application for his client saying he was presumed innocent until proven guilty and urged the court to grant bail.