A 37-year-old man, Shuaib Akeem, on Thursday, appeared before an Ilorin Magistrates’ Court for alleged pipeline vandalism.

Akeem of Onitotolo Compound, Pakata area of Ilorin, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, tampering with oil pipeline and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp. Nasir Yusuf, told the court that on Dec. 31, the case was reported to the Intelligence and Investigation Department of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Kwara State Command Headquarters, Ilorin.

Yusuf said that the defendant, who was working with Halogen Security Company, committed the offences with some others now at large by vandalising an oil pipeline along Baba-Ode, Coca-Cola Area of Ilorin.

He said that investigation conducted revealed that the defendant had on Dec. 30 held a meeting with one Agbaje, a member of some suspected petroleum pipeline vandals.

“They met that night with some other people and vandalised the pipelines.

“Some security operatives on duty caught the defendant, while the others escaped,” the prosecutor said.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 3(6) and 1(7 a and b) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act and Section 286 of the Penal Code.

Magistrate Adam Mohammed reminded the defendant at the Ilorin Federal Correctional Centre and adjourned the case until Jan. 21 for mention.