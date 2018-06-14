An Osun Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife, on Thursday, remanded Usman Yinusa, 32, over alleged motorcycle theft.

The Magistrate, Olalekan Ijiyode, refused to grant bail to Yinusa and ordered that he be remanded in Ile-Ife prison.

Ijiyode adjourned the case until June 25 for ruling on the bail application.

The Prosecutor, Asp Mathew Numeprei, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 7 at 1.01 p.m. at Rural Comprehensive Health Centre, Eleyele, Ile-Ife.

Numeprei said Yinusa stole a red Bajaj motorcycle with Reg No: GGE 768 QJ Chassis No: MD2A18AY1JWL60214 and Engine No: DUZWJL 22346, valued at N275,000, belonging to Oladosu Moses.

According to him, the offence contravened sections 383 and 390 (10A) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to one count of theft.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Olalekan Babatunde, applied for bail in most liberal term and pledged that his client would not jump bail and would provide reliable sureties.