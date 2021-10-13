Court remands man over alleged N2.1 million cocoa fraud

An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court ordered the remand of a 45-year-old man, Deji Fatuase, at the correctional centre in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday, over alleged N2.1million cocoa fraud.

Prosecuting Sgt. Alice Ojo had earlier told the court that Fatuase collected N2.1 million from one Mr Abaekere Oluwole, under the false pretext that he would supply the latter cocoa produce.

She said the offence, which contravened the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act 2006, was committed on July 29 at Ado-Ekiti.

No plea was taken.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant at the correctional centre pending legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution.

Presiding Chief Magistrate Michael Faola ordered the remand of the defendant at the correctional centre, pending legal advice.

He adjourned the case till Nov.17 for mention.