A 50-year-old landlord, Samuel Omosule, who allegedly killed his tenant’s son by hitting him with a pestle, was on Friday remanded in prison.

Omosule, who lives at No. 4 Ire-Akari St. in Ota, was docked before an Ota Magistrates’ Court, facing a charge of murder.

The Senior Magistrate, Mr G.E. Akan, said that the accused should be remanded in prison pending the legal advice from State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The prosecutor, Insp. Rosemary Samson, told the court that the accused committed the offence on July 1 at his Ota residence.

Samson said that the accused hit a 4-year-old boy, his tenant’s son, with pestle, which led to his death.

She said that the offence contravened Section 316 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The plea of the accused was not taken when the charge was read.