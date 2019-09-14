<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Friday, ordered that two labourers, Aminu Abubakar, 34, and Salisu Isah, 35, charged with armed robbery, be remanded in a correctional facility, pending legal advice.

Magistrate Hajara Dauda, who did not take the plea of the defendants ordered the police to send the case file to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

Dauda adjourned the matter until Sept. 30 for mention.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Insp. Sunday Baba told the court that the complainant, Ibrahim Sani, who lives in Ungwan Rimi, Kaduna, reported the matter at the Ungwan Rimi Police Station on Sept. 1.

Baba alleged that the defendants and three others, at large, broke into the complainant’s house, armed with two locally made guns and two live cartridges and robbed him of his belongings.

He alleged that the defendants stole three mobile phones valued at N280, 000, two apple Mac laptop computers valued at N200,000 and a mini iPad valued at N90,000.

The prosecution said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 59 and 283(2) (a) and (b) of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017.