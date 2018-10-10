



A Kano Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Wednesday, remanded a 36-year-old labourer, Sani Musa, in prison, accused of stabbing one Musa Ashiru with a knife to death.

Musa, who lives at Rijiyar Lemo Quarters, Kano, is facing a count charge of culpable homicide, but denied committing the offence.

The Chief Magistrate, Muhammad Jibril, ordered the remand of the accused in prison custody pending advice on the matter by the State Director of Public Prosecutions.

He thereafter adjourned the case until November 5 for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Pogu Lale, had told the court that one Sani Usman of the same address reported the case at Rijiyar Lemo Police Division, Kano, on September 23.

Lale said on the fateful date at about 12.30 p.m. the accused had a misunderstanding with Ashiru, 25, at home.

He said: “The accused took a knife and stabbed Ashiru on the left side of his chest and as a result the latter sustained a deep cut and was rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital where he was confirmed dead.”

Pale said that the offence contravened section 221 of the penal code.