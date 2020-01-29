<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Wednesday arraigned the immediate past Commissioner for Finance in Kwara State, Ademola Banu, before a Federal High Court sitting in Ilorin on charges bordering on money laundering and fraud.

Arraigned alongside Banu before Justice Babangana Ashigar of the Federal High Court sitting in Ilorin were Travel Messenger Company Limited and one Olarewaju Adeniyi on a nine-count.

Part of the nine-count alleged by the prosecution against the accused included conspiracy, fraud and money laundering which it alleged was contrary to section 18(a) of the money laundering (prohibition amendment) act, 2012 and punishable under section 15(3) and (4) of the same act.

The EFCC alleged that the defendants conspired to launder the sum of N411 million belonging to the Kwara State Government.

The charges read in part, “That you, Olarewaju Adeniyi, Ademola Banu and Travel Messenger Limited between January to December 2018 in Ilorin within the jurisdiction of this honourable Court conspired among yourselves to commit an offence, to with: conversion of the sum of #411,000,000.00 (four hundred and eleven million naira) only property of Kwara State Government, which sum you reasonably ought to know was derived from fraud, and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 18(a) of the money laundering (prohibition) (amendment) act, 2012 and punishable under section 15(3) and (4) of the same act.”





The Accused Persons pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Counsel to the EFCC, Nnaemeka Omew, told the Presiding Judge that following the not guilty plea entered by the accused persons, the prosecution shall be asking the court to give a trial date to enable it to prove its case.

Omew also prayed the court to remand the persons in the Federal government Correctional Facility in the state pending the hearing and determination of the case.

Defence Counsels, Messrs Gboyega Oyewole and Bamidele Ibironke, however, prayed the court to grant bail to the accused persons arguing that the allegations in which the defendants are standing trial are bailable.

The prosecuting counsel, while opposing the bail applications of the Accused Persons, however, filed a counter-affidavit and urged the Judge not accede the request of the defence counsels.

Justice Ashigar adjourned the ruling on the application till 10th of February 2020 and ordered the accused persons to be remanded in EFCC custody.