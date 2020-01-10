<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





An Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Apomu, on Friday remanded self acclaimed prophet, Segun Philip; the deceased boyfriend, Owolabi Adeeko and his mother, Bola Adeeko in Ilesha Correctional Centre for allegedly killing Favour Daley-Oladele.

Appearing before Magistrate Olukunle Idowu-Faith, the defendants’ plea to the charges could not be taken owing to the nature of the case.





Magistrate Idowu-Faith subsequently adjourned the matter to Wednesday, March 25 for mention and remanded the defendants in Ilesha Correctional Centre.

Newsmen had reported that the trio of Segun, Owolabi and Bola allegedly murdered Favour, a final year student of the Lagos State University, and used vital parts of her organs for money ritual.