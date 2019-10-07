<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Kaduna State Magistrate Court on Monday remanded in Kaduna convict Prison six teachers of the embattled Kaduna Islamic Centre where 300 persons in chains were recently rescued by police.

The six teachers of Ahmad Bin Hambal ‎Islamic Centre were arraigned before the chief Magistrate court 16, presided over by Musa Lawal Mohammed.

Those arraigned were Ismail Abubakar, Umar Abubakar, Abdul’azeez Adam, Abubakar Muktar, Abdullahi Auwal and Salisu Ibrahim.

The Police Prosecution Hassan M. Malan who read out the First Information Report FIR to the court said the six defendants were accused of criminal conspiracy, ‎wrongful comfirment, cruelty to persons and unnatural act. The prosecutor told the court that police investigation was still ongoing.

However, Counsel to the defendants, Sani Shehu Surajo, told the court that the defendants were only at the court for cognizance only because the court lacks jurisdiction to take their plea.

He also tried to convince the court to allow the defendants to remain in police custody since investigation into their case was ongoing but the police prosecutor rejected, saying the police facility was overstretched.

‎In his ruling, the Chief Magistrate Musa Lawal Muhammed said, the court lacks the jurisdiction to trial the defendants because one of the offences they were accused of was capital offence, which only High Court has the jurisdiction to hear.

He therefore said because of that they (defendants) will be remanded in Kaduna Convict Prison as he adjourned the case to 29 of October for further mention.

Counsel to the defendants Sani Shehu Surajo told Journalists after the court sitting that they will approach the High Court with the certified FIR presented by police at the court for bail application.

The Police had recently raided the Islamic Centre on a tip off by a parent, and discovered that, many of the students at the centres were chained, some to heavy objects like electricity generating set and vehicle rims.

But, some parents of the students protested after the police raid and condemned the action against the centre, which they said had been of benefit to the Rigasa community.