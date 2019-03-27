<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

An Magistrates’ Court in Osogbo, Osun, ordered that a 36-year-old Osun judiciary staff member, Adekunle Adewole, be remanded in prison for allegedly disrespecting court order.

The Magistrate, Olusegun Ayilara, sentenced Adewole, due to the magnitude of the alleged offence.

Ayilara adjourned the case until May 31, when the substantive case would be heard.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Insp Elisha Olusegun, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 6, when he refused to show up for his case.

Olusegun said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 133(9) of the Criminal Code cap 34 vol. 11, Laws of Osun, 2003.

The Defence Counsel, Femi Opedare, prayed the court to temper justice with mercy in sentencing the accused having pleaded guilty.