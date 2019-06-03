<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Ebute-Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos yesterday remanded a housewife, Elizabeth Sowemi, and three men who she allegedly hired to kidnap her husband, Moruf Sowemi, for a N5million ransom.

Elizabeth’s alleged accomplices are: Musibau Ayinde, 28; Kehinde Salisu, 45, and Jacob Ogunbiyi, 43,

Chief Magistrate Adeola Adedayo made the order following an application by the State Criminal Intelligence Investigation Department (SCIID) Panti, Yaba, Lagos.

The application was based on a temporary four-count charge of conspiracy and kidnapping contravening Sections 2(ii), 3, 7 and 11 of the Kidnapping (Prohibition) Laws of Lagos State, 2017.

The pleas of the defendants were not taken because Magistrates’ Courts do not have jurisdiction to try kidnap offences.

Mrs Adedayo directed that the case file be forwarded to the Office of the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

She adjourned till June 6, for the DPP’s advice.

Earlier prosecuting Inspector Chinalu Uwadione alleged that the defendants committed the offences at about 12:30pm on May, 16, at Abule Egba, a Lagos suburb.

He alleged that Elizabeth instructed Ayinde, Ogunbiyi and Salisu to kidnap her 53-year-old husband, Moruf.

Ayinde, Salisu and Ogunbiyi allegedly captured and held Moruf captive in Ogunbiyi’s compound at Oke Ola, Owode, Yewa, Idi Iroko in Ogun State.

They then demanded N5 million ransom from Moruf’s relatives for his release, but were arrested following a tip-off to the police, the court was told.