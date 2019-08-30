<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Minna Magistrates’ Court on Friday, ordered that a herdsman, Bello, be remanded in prison custody for allegedly killing a farmer, pending legal advice.

Magistrate Mariam Kings declined to take his plea on the grounds that the court lacked jurisdiction to hear the matter.

Kings directed the police to forward the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

She adjourned the matter until September 26 for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Aliyu Yakubu, in the charge sheet, charged Bello with three counts of criminal trespass, mischief and culpable homicide, contrary to sections 348, 327 and 222 of the Penal Code law.

Yakubu alleged that the accused person was arrested in Rubochi village in Lapai Local Government Area on August 2.

He alleged the accused person deliberately guided his cattle into the farm of one Haruna and destroyed his crops.

He said when cautioned, the accused person removed his cutlass and slashed Haruna’s hand and he bled to his death.