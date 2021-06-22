A Magistrates’ Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, on Tuesday ordered that a cattle rearer, Suleiman Bello, who pleaded guilty to stealing a generator set worth N150,000 be remanded in police custody, pending sentencing.

The police charged Bello, who lives in compensation layout Gwagwalada, FCT with three counts boarding on criminal conspiracy, trespass and theft.

Magistrate Yusuf Ibrahim, ordered that Bello be remanded in police custody after he pleaded guilty to trespass and theft.

Ibrahim deferred the matter until June 30 for sentencing.

The convict had earlier confessed to stealing one of the generator set, adding that his father promised to replace the generator set for the complainant.





Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Dabo Yakubu, told the court that the complainants Mrs Amaefula Blessing and Mr John Amor of compensation layout Gwagwalada, FCT, reported the matter at the police station on June 16.

Yakubu said that the defendant and ”one doctor”, at large on April 15 and June 16 criminally trespassed into the houses of the complainant and stole one Thermocool generator valued N101,000 and one sumec generator valued N 150,000.

The prosecutor said that during police investigation the convict confessed to selling the sumec generator to unknown scavenger at the sum of N8,000.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 97, 342 and 287 of the Penal Code.