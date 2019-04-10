<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered that a 25-year-old herdsman, Mohammed Bello, be remanded in Oke-Kura prison yard for allegedly stealing recharge cards worth N420,000.

The police charged Bello, who resides at Ago-Are village, Igbeti, Oyo State, with criminal conspiracy and armed robbery.

The Magistrate, Mrs Aminat Issa, adjourned the case until April 29, for further mention.

Earlier, the Police Counsel, Insp. James Odaudu, told the court that the case was transferred to the Divisional Police Headquarters, Banni for investigation on March 3.

Odaudu said that one Sunday Edeh of Jowuro compound, Banni, reported the case at Banni Divisional Police station.

He said that the complainant alleged that two herdsmen robbed him pf recharge cards worth over N420,000, three mobile phones, valued a N33,500, and a small transistor radio, valued at N3,000.

The prosecutor said that villagers who came to the rescue of the complainant, helped in apprehending the defendant but his accomplice escaped.

He said that during interrogation, the accused voluntarily confessed to committing the crime and mentioned his accoplice as one Susu.

Odaudu said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 6(b) and 1(2) of robbery and fire arms Act.

The accused person pleaded not guilty to the charge.