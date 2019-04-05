<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered that two herbalists be remanded in prison for allegedly being in possession of a coffin wrapped with white cloth which contained dangerous charms prepared for money ritual.

The police charged Adewole Bashiru and Owuoade Olabisi with being in possession of criminal charms and Advance fee Fraud.

Magistrate Aminat Shittu who ordered that Bashiru and Olabisi be remanded in Okekura Prison Yard, Ilorin, adjourned the case until April 12 for further mention.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Sanni Abdullahi, informed the court that the accused persons were arrested with in a Mazda car with registration number LND 451 CF with a coffin on Unity road, Ilorin.

Abdullahi also said that the two calabashes were filled with black soap, cowries and other fetish charms were seized from the accused.

He said that during interrogation, the accused persons confessed that they “prepared” the coffin for their customer, Wabi Amodu, who paid N3.3 million.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 97 and 217 of the Penal Code Law and Sections 3(1) of Advance fee Fraud and Other related Offences 2006.

After the charges were to them, they pleaded not guilty.

Abdullahi, then prayed the court to remand the accused persons in prison custody pending the outcome of investigation.