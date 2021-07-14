Court remands two friends for allegedly defiling minor

A Magistrates’ Court in Ikeja, Lagos, on Wednesday, ordered that two friends be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly defiling minor.

The police charged Tunmise Oladoyin and Peter Awe both 24, with conspiracy and defilement.

Magistrate O.A Ajibade, who did not take the plea of Oladoyin and Awe, ordered that they should be remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Service centre in Kirikiri, Lagos.

Ajibade ordered the police to send the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

He adjourned the case until July 28.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, DSP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that Oladoyin and Awe, who both reside at Apapere in the Ketu area of Lagos, committed the offence on May 2, at Toazan Hotel Tinubu Street, Alapere.

Ajayi said Oladoyin and Awe defiled the victim by having sexual intercourse with her in turns.

The prosecutor said that the case was reported at the Ketu Police Station, Lagos by the victim’s parents.

She said that the victim was able to recognise Oladoyin and Awe during the police investigation.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of sections 137 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.