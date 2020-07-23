



An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court has remanded a 25-year-old man, Wasiu Nurudeen, for allegedly allowing his friend to rape a teenager in his apartment.

Nurudeen, a labourer, who resides at 10, Asoge St., Ijeshatedo in Lagos State, is facing a charge of being an accessory to the commission of a crime.

The Chief Magistrates, Mrs A.A Oshoniyi, who did not take the defendants’ plea, ordered that he should be remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

Oshoniyi ordered the police to look for the real suspect and adjourned the case until July 29 for hearing.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Akeem Raji, had told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 12 at the residence of the defendant.





Raji told the court that the 16-year-old girl was on her way home in the evening when she was accosted by a gun-wielding man called “Stainless”.

The prosecutor said that Stainless ordered the victim into the suspect’s room, tore her clothes and had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

He said that thereafter Stainless fled the scene and is yet to be apprehended.

“The suspect was arrested because the offence was committed in his apartment,” the prosecutor said.

Raji said that the alleged offence contravened Section 138 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.