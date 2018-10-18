



A Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered that two foreigners, a Ghanaian, Happy Allormasor and a Togolese, Kobia Takpa, be kept in prison after they were arraigned before it for smuggling 320 kilograms of Cannabis Sativa, popularly called Indian hemp into the country from Ghana.

The trial judge, Justice Ayo-Emmanuel gave the order after the National Drug Laws Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) docked the foreigners on a four count charge of conspiracy, unlawful importation and illegal procurement of the banned weed into the country.

They are to remain behind bars unit November 14 when their bail application would be heard.

The NDLEA had told the court through one of its lawyers, Abu Ibrahim that the offences are contrary to and punishable under sections 14(b), 21(2)(d), 20(1)(a) and 19 of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Act, Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation, 2004.

The two accused persons, however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Ibrahim had also told the court that the two accused persons, had in April 24, 2018, conspired with Mauko, who is also known as Shorty and Mesan, also known as Mesmian, who are also Ghanaians, to unlawfully smuggle the said banned weeds into Nigeria from Ghana, through Aivoji Beach in Badagry.

The prosecutor also told the court that the arrest of the two alleged Indian hemp’s smugglers was led by the NDLEA Seme Border Commandant, Mr. Udo Utong, with the assistance of the Nigeria-Ghana Joint Task Force.

After their plea were taken, the prosecution, called the first prosecution witness, one Idris Ibrahim Mohammed, who told the court, how the dreaded drug couriers were trailed and arrested.

Mohammed, an exhibit keeper with the NDLEA, Seme Border Command while being led in evidence-in-chief by the prosecutor, Mr. Ibrahim, told Justice Ayoola that he knows the two defendants.

The witness added that sometimes on April 24, 2018 , the second defendant, Cobra Takpa was brought to him in his office with some substance and that he was asked to conduct text on the substance adding that the results of the text proved positive to cannabis sativa (marijuana), in a jumbo sacks weighed 320 kilograms.

The witness further said that on May 11, 2018 the first accused, Allormasor was also brought to him and that he was asked to re-conduct the same text he did in the case of the second defendant and that this he did in the presence of the defendant.

Following his testimony, the prosecution tendered the certificate of text analysis, packing of substance forms, request for scientific aid form, large brown envelope containing the forensic reporting the drug analysis and transparent pouch containing results of the text analysis and this were admitted in evidence.

The prosecution also tendered the sum of N185,900 found on Allormasor was also tendered in evidence.

The second prosecution witness, Xavia Vincent Oluwasegun in his own evidence said that on April 24, 2018, they got a report that some people were off loading some substance suspected to be cannabis and that a team lead by one Musa Khalid an operative of the anti-graft narcotics agency drove to the village called Aivoji Beach Side and saw about six able bodied men discharging the substance from the boat and that they were able to arrest, Kobo as others jump into the Lagoon.

The witness added that the first defendant, Allormasor was arrested at a later date while driving around Seme border area in his Nissan Pathfinder Jeep.