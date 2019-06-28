<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Modakeke-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Friday, ordered that two men who allegedly defrauded a man seeking ”spiritual” help of N365,000.

Magistrate Abimbola Famuyide refused to admit Ifaola Sikiru, 64, and Olasoji Sikiru, 25, and ordered that they should be remanded in Ile-Ife prison.

She adjourned the case until July 15 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Glory Ona, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on May 27 at 1 a.m. in Modakeke, Ife East Area Council.

Ona said that the defendants conspired and defrauded the complainant Okpanachi Mohammed of the N365, 000.

He said they obtained the money from the complainant and told him that they would help solve the spiritual problem he had, a representation they knew was false.

Ona said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 390(9), 419 and 516 of the Criminal Law of Osun, 2002.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Defence Counsel, Mr J.A. Akindipe, prayed the court to admit his clients to bail in the most liberal terms.

He promised the court that his clients would not jump bail, but provide substantial sureties.