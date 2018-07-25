Two commercial bus drivers, who allegedly caused the death of a male passenger, have been remanded in Kirikiri Prisons by an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court pending perfection of their bail conditions.

The accused, Sunday Chima, 39 and Patrick Antigua, 41; allegedly left their vehicle’s doors opened leading to the death of an unidentified passenger.

Chima and Antigua, whose residential addresses were not provided, are facing charges of reckless driving and manslaughter.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr A.A. Fashola, who gave the ruling at an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, granted the accused a bail of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Fashola said that the sureties must be gainfully employed with an evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government and have their addresses verified by the court.

He said that the sureties must be blood relations of the accused and must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

The chief magistrate directed that the case file should be duplicated and sent to the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

Fashola adjourned the case until Aug. 15.

The prosecution said that the accused drove a Ford Transit bus with Registration No. MUS21XK carelessly and left the vehicle door open on motion, causing the death of an unidentified male passenger.

Sgt. Michael Unah told the court that the accused committed the offences on July 17, about 2.40p.m on Lateef Jakande Road, Agidingbi, Lagos.

Unah said that the accused drove the vehicle in a reckless manner without paying due and proper attention to the passengers.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to the prosecution, the offences contravened Sections 19 and 20 of Road Traffic Laws of Lagos State, 2015.