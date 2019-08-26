<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Karmo Grade I Area Court Abuja, on Monday ordered that a 24-year-old driver, Chinedu Agba, who confessed to stabbing his creditor with a knife, be remanded in prison, pending sentencing.

The Judge, Alhaji Inuwa Maiwada, adjourned the case until Sept. 9, for sentencing, after Agba pleaded guilty to causing grievous hurt.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Ijeoma Ukagha, told the court that the matter was reported on Aug. 20 at Utako Police Station, Abuja, by Chidera Chima of Jabi Park.

Ukagha said that Agba bought vehicle spareparts valued at N3, 000 from the complainant’s shop and refused to pay him.

She said that Agba stabbed Chima on his right arm during an argument over payment.

The prosecution counsel, said that Chima sustained grievous injury and was taken to the Gwarinpa General Hospital where he was treated.

She said that the complainant spent N45, 000 for his treatment.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of Section 247 of the Penal Code.