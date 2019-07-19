<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered that a 35-year-old driver, Dominic Ukeme, who allegedly defiled a six-year-old girl, be remanded in prison pending legal advice..

The Magistrate, Mrs Olufunke Sule-Amzat, who did not take the plea of the Ukeme, remanded him in Kirikiri Prison.

Sule-Amzat ordered that the case file should be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

She adjourned the case until Oct. 14.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP. Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 8, at 3 p.m. at his residence.

Emuerhi alleged that the defendant dragged the girl into his room and defiled her.

He said the defendant was apprehended by the police at Alapere Division after a complaint was lodged at the police by the girl’s father.

Emuerhi said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.