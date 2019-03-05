



A Kubwa Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Tuesday ordered the remand of 20-year-old ex-convict, Rabiu Abdullahi, in prison for alleged theft.

The judge, Ibrahim Balarabe, remanded the defendant and adjourned the matter until March 18 for ruling on his bail application.

The defendant of Byanzhin, Kubwa, Abuja, was arraigned on a count charge of theft.

Prosecutor Babajide Olanipekun, had told the court that one Nicholas Onyemehe, reported the matter at the Kubwa Police Station on Feb.16.

He alleged that the defendant stole the complainant’s clothes valued at N5, 000, but was arrested as he attempted to escape from the scene.

The prosecutor told the court that the defendant was an ex-convict, convicted and sentenced for a similar offence in the past.

He said the offence contravened Section 287 of the Penal Code.

The defendant denied committing the alleged offence.