



A Sharia Court sitting in Dutse, Jigawa, on Monday, remanded a 70-year-old community leader, Garba Gauji, in a correctional facility for alleged criminal conspiracy and attempt to commit offence.

The Judge, Muhammad Adamu, who ordered the remand, adjourned the case till April 5, for further mention.

The defendant, who is the Ward Head of Gurdaga village in Dutse Local Government Area, is being charged for criminal conspiracy and attempting to commit offence.





Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp AbdusSalam Baraya, told the court that one Alhaji Baba Ibrahim, the Village Head of Zobiya, also in Dutse council area, reported the matter at Fanisau Police Station on March 24.

Baraya alleged that the defendant, at about 8 am., sent his 40-year-old son, Buba Garba, with poisoned cow milk to administer it to the complainant.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 122, and 121 of Sharia Penal Code Laws, 2012.