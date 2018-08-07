A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered the remand of 40-year-old businessman, Bala Adayi, for allegedly defiling a 5-year-old girl.

The Magistrate, Mr Ibrahim Sidi, ordered that the defendant be remanded in prison, pending advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Sidi, who refused to take the plea of the accused, adjourned the case until Aug. 24.

Adayi, a resident of Ungwan Mabusa Giwa, in Kaduna area council, is facing a count charge of rape.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Luka Yilga, told the court that one Dauda Hayatudeen, of Sabuwar Ungwan Giwa Kaduna, reported the case at the Giwa Police Station, Kaduna on July 19.

Yilga said that the accused lured the complainant’s daughter to a hidden place, in-between two uncompleted buildings, where he forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

He said in the course of investigation, the accused voluntarily confessed to the crime.

Yilga said the offence contravened Section 258 of the Kaduna State Penal Code, 2017.