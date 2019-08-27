<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Grade I Area Court in Kabusa, Abuja on Tuesday ordered that a businessman, Chibuike Agbo, who allegedly abducted a mechanic, be remanded in prison custody, pending trial.

The police charged Agbo with two counts of criminal conspiracy and abduction.

Agbo, who is a businessman in Kabusa, FCT, was alleged to have abducted Chukwuma Onwumere a mechanic at Apo Mechanic village.

The Judge, Aliyu Kagarko, ordered that the defendant be remanded in Keffi Prisons.

Kagarko then adjourned the case until Sept. 3 for hearing

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mahmud Lawal, told the court the defendant committed the offence on July 31, in Kabusa.

Lawal informed the court that Mr Uwakwe Godwin, friend of Onwumere, reported the matter to the Inspector General pf Police at the Kabusa police station.

He said the complainant reported that Agbo, conspired with bandits, who are at large, and kidnapped Onwumere.

Lawal alleged that the defendant after committing the offence, approached the complainant and bragged to him.

The prosecution counsel also told the court that Agbo further told Godwin that nobody will be allowed to see Onwumere without his permission.

Lawal told the court that in the course of police investigation, Agbo was unable to satisfactorily explain Onwumere’s whereabouts.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 96 and 255 of the Penal Code law.

After the charges were read to him, the defendant pleaded not guilty.