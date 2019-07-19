<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Kabusa Grade I Area Court, Abuja on Friday ordered that an apprentice, Olaniyan Joshua, charged with attempting to steal a vehicle, be remanded in prison, pending hearing on bail application.

The police charged Joshua, who resides at Dagba, Abuja, with the attempt to commit an offence.

The Judge, Aliyu Kagarko, ordered that the defendant be remanded in Keffi Prisons until July 22.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mahmud Lawal, alleged that the defendant committed the offence on June 18.

Lawal informed the court that the manager of the car wash place, Kehinde Husseini who also lives at Dagba, Abuja, reported the matter at the Durumi police station.

The prosecutor told the court that Husseini reported that on June 18, Mr Olajide Olusola took his Toyota Camry to the car wash.

Lawal further alleged that after he finished washing the car, the defendant jumped into the car and tried to escape with it.

He further alleged that when the complainant raised an alarm, Joshua got out of the car and fled on foot.

He said that the defendant was captured by some people around.

Lawal said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 95 of the Penal Code law.

After the charge was read, the defendant pleaded not guilty.