<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Modakeke Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Friday ordered that a 24-year-old man, Timothy Babalola, who allegedly stole 20 bags of cement, be remanded in prison, pending a formal hearing in the bail application.

The police charged Babalola, whose address was not provided, with two counts of housebreaking and theft.

Magistrate Abimbola Famuyide, gave the order after she refused to hear the oral application for bail filed by the defence counsel, Mr Keji Adegoke.

Famuyide ordered the defence counsel to file a formal bail application for consideration.

She ordered that the defendant be remanded in Ile-Ife prison and adjourned the case until July 22.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Glory Ona, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 10 at 10 a.m. at Ijaduola area of Modakeke-Ife.

Ona said that the defendant broke into the house of the complainant, Mr Asimiyu Odetunde and stole 20 bags of cement, valued at N50,000.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 383, 390(9) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Osun, 2002.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Adegoke, prayed the court to admit his client to bail in the most liberal terms, promising that his client would not jump bail.