The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Thursday ordered that a 32-year-old applicant, Chidi Nweka, be remanded in prison custody for being in possession of 692g of Cannabis Sativa.

The vacation judge, Justice Evelyn Maha, gave the order following the prayer filed by Counsel to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mr Lawal Lateef.

The NDLEA charged Nweka with possession of Cannabis Sativa, a narcotic drug similar to Cocaine and Heroin.

Lateef said the defendant should be remanded in prison custody in order to enable the prosecution prove its case, in view of his plea of guilt.

Before the defendant pleaded guilty, Justice Maha asked him if he wanted to take his plea without the service of a counsel, and he answered in the affirmative.

“I want to take my plea without a counsel,’’ the defendant had said.

Justice Maha adjourned the case until June 19, for the prosecution to prove its case against the defendant.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Lateef had told the court that the defendant was arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on March 12, 2019.

He said the case was filed in court on March 27, and the charge was dated March 28.

According to the prosecutor, the offence was contrary to and punishable under Section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act, CAP N30 Laws of the Federation 2004.