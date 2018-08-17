An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered the remand of 48-year-old man, Thomson Olorunfemi, docked for allegedly raping his neighbour‘s daughter.

The Chief Magistrate, B. O. Osunsanmi, did not take the plea of the defendant, but ordered that he be remanded in Kirikiri Prisons.

The defendant, an unemployed, who resides at Oredola Street, Shomolu, Lagos, was charged with rape.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Sgt. Raphael Donny, told the court that the offence was committed on July 23, at 39, Oredola Street, Shomolu, Lagos.

Donny said that the accused called the 14-year-old girl to his room on the pretext of sending her on an errand.

He said: “He thereafter shut the door at her and raped her.

“The girl told her mother and the case was reported at the police station.”

The offence contravened Section 259 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Osunsanmi adjourned the case until September 21, for mention.