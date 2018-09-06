An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Thursday remanded two commercial drivers, who allegedly killed a Bureau De Change operator, Victor Thorpe, after robbing him of 80,000 dollars.

The accused, Monday Okoh, 50, and Johnbull Friday, 35, whose residential addresses were not provided, are facing three counts of conspiracy, robbery and manslaughter.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr A.A. Fashola, who did not take the pleas of the accused, said the duo should be kept behind bars pending the advice of the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions.

Fashola adjourned the case until Nov. 26 for DPP’s advice.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Michael Unah, told the court that the men, while armed with a locally made pistol and other offensive weapons, robbed the late Victor Thorpe of 80,000 dollars.

Unah told the court that the accused committed the offences on July 27 at about 12.40 pm at Bonny Camp Roundabout, Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to him, the accused, while riding on a motorcycle, double-crossed the commercial bus, which the deceased boarded, went inside, snatched the money, and shot him in the chest.

He said that the late Victor Thorpe dropped his car for fear of being trailed, not knowing that the accused were already monitoring him.

The prosecutor said, “Thorpe was the only one killed in the bus.”

The offences contravene Sections 222, 297 (2) and 299 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.