The Lagos State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Igbosere has ordered the remand of two men, Ayuba Balogun and Evans Adamson, in a correctional facility for the alleged murder of a member of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Olayinka Mamora, and possession of firearms.

Mamora, who was an aide to the state Chairman of the NURTW, Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, was murdered on September 30, 2015, around 7.30pm in the Oshodi area of Lagos.

The deceased had gone to visit his father on Mosaku Street in the Mafoloku area of Oshodi and decided to cut his hair at a barbershop when the hoodlums stormed the place and shot him.

The prosecutor, Morufu Animashaun, told the court that the defendants were brought on a remand warrant application dated October 28, 2019.

According to Animashaun, three pump action guns and 10 live cartridges were recovered from the defendants’ hideout in Oshodi and Mowe, Ogun State.

He prayed the court to remand the duo in a correctional centre pending legal advice by the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.