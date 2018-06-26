A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kaduna on Tuesday ordered the remand of four men over the alleged kidnap and killing of one Alhaji Sabiu Aliyu.

The accused persons are Mustapha Haddi, 20; Shehu Lawal, 22; Jibril Mohammed, 23; Zaharadden Sa’adu, 25; and Isah Yusuf, 23, all residents of Birnin Gwari in Kaduna State.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Ibrahim Sidi, ordered the remand of the defendants after the prosecutor, Sgt. Luka Yilga, made an oral application for their remand.

The prosecutor said investigation into the matter was still on-going and requested that the case file be duplicated and sent to Ministry of Justice for legal advice.

The chief magistrate granted the prosecutor’s request and directed that the case file be duplicated and a copy sent to the Ministry of Justice.

Sidi, who did not take the plea of the defendants, subsequently adjourned the case till July 23.

The defendants are facing a four-count charge bordering on criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, robbery and culpable homicide.

The prosecutor had told the court that one Malam Sabiu Nuhu of Gimi Village in Kaduna and brother to the deceased, reported the matter at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for investigation on Jan. 26.

He alleged that one Hajiya, whose name and address were yet to be ascertained, conspired with the defendants and called the deceased to come to Birnin Gwari for a business transaction.

The prosecutor further stated that while the deceased was on his way to Birnin Gwari, the defendants kidnapped him at gun point and collected the sum of N1.5million meant for the business transaction.

Yilga said that the defendants also robbed the deceased of his Toyota Highlander jeep marked Kaduna MKA184AY and valued at N2.4million and thereafter killed him.

“The defendants were apprehended during investigations into the matter and they were linked to the kidnap,” he added

The offences, he said, contravened Sections 57, 247, 283 and 190 of the Penal Code Laws of Kaduna State.