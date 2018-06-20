An Osun State Magistrates Court sitting in Ile-Ife, on Tuesday, remanded a 72-year-old man, Adegboye Emmanuel, in prison for allegedly bathing a woman with acid.

The accused, who was arraigned on a two-count charge of attempted murder and causing grievous harm through acid, was remanded after he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Ishola Omisade rejected the oral application for bail by Emmanuel’s counsel, Bolaji Adewale. He ordered that the accused be remanded at Ile-Ife prison.

Omisade, however, asked Adewale to file a formal bail application for the court’s consideration, while the case was adjourned till July 12.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Inspector Emmanuel Abdullahi, had told the court that the accused committed the offence on June 6 at about 9:00 am at Oluorogbo Phase 111 at Ondo Road, Ile-Ife.

Abdullahi alleged that the accused unlawfully attempted to kill one Abayomi Veronica who he poured a substance suspected to be acid, thereby causing grievous harm on her.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Sections 320 (2) and 338 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.