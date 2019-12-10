<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Tuesday, remanded 60 members of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), otherwise called Shi’ite Group, in the Nigeria Correctional Service facilities at Kuje and Suleja.

The 60 members of the proscribed IMN, who were arrested during the July 22 protest at the Federal Secretariat area of Abuja, leading to the death of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Usman Umar and Precious Owolabi, a corps member with Channels Television, were arraigned before Justice Sulaiman Belgore, sitting at Apo, by the FCT Command of the Nigerian Police Force.

They were first arraigned on November 27 on charges bordering on homicide, disturbances of public peace and destruction of government properties.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

On resumption of the case today, Justice Belgore remanded 54 of the defendants who are males in Kuje correctional yard, while the remaining six who are females were remanded in Suleja correctional yard.

The remand of the defendants in the correctional facilities followed an application to that effect by the prosecuting counsel, Simon Lough, a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).