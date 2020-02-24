<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday ordered that a 36-year-old man, Augustine Chukwuma, who pleaded guilty to trafficking 5kg of Cocaine, be remanded in a Nigerian Correctional Service centre.

Justice Anwuri Chikere adjourned the case until March 23, for the adoption of written addresses before sentencing.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) charged Chukwuma with drug trafficking.

The NDLEA alleged that Chukwuma was arrested with 5kg of cocaine on Oct. 20, 2019 at the Arrival Hall of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja during the inward clearance of Ethiopian Airline from São Paulo (Brazil) to Abuja through Addis Ababa.





NDLEA counsel, Mr Lateef Lawal, said that Chukwuma committed an offence contrary and punishable under Section 11 (b) of the NDLEA Act.

Chukwuma pleaded guilty to the one-count charge against him by the prosecution.

Prosecution Witness, Mr Paul Jiyaba, NDLEA Exhibit Officer, said that he received the drug from the arresting officers at the airport and was in charge of ensuring the forensic test was conducted which proved positive to Cocaine.

Newsmen report that the 5kg of Cocaine and exhibit forms recovered during the investigation were tendered before the court as evidence.