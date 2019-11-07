<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered the remand of a 32-year-old farmer, Isah Ibrahim, for allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl.

Ibrahim, who resides at Rafin Guza Area of Kaduna, is facing one count of defilement.

The Magistrate, Lukman Sidi, who did not take the plea of the defendant ordered the police to duplicate the case file to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

Sidi adjourned the matter until Nov. 27, for hearing.

The prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that one Adamu Shehu, of the same address with the defendant reported the case at Gabasawa Police Division on Oct. 10.

Leo said on the same date at about 4pm the defendant deceived and lured the complainant’s 10-year-old daughter into an uncompleted building at Rafin Guza.

“The defendant assaulted the girl indecently by forcefully rubbing his manhood on her vagina, which caused her harm,’’ he alleged.

The offence contravened Section 209 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law 2017.